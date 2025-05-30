Magna International Inc (MGA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Magna International Inc (NYSE: MGA) has increased by 0.86 when compared to last closing price of 36.05.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-14 that AURORA, Ontario, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG; NYSE: MGA) has announced that it has entered into underwriting agreements in respect of the offering of one series of Euro denominated senior notes (“Euro senior notes”) and one series of U.S. dollar denominated senior notes (“U.S. dollar senior notes”), as follows:

Is It Worth Investing in Magna International Inc (NYSE: MGA) Right Now?

Magna International Inc (NYSE: MGA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MGA is 1.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for MGA is 264.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MGA on May 30, 2025 was 2.19M shares.

MGA’s Market Performance

MGA’s stock has seen a 2.11% increase for the week, with a 3.86% rise in the past month and a -2.02% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.14% for Magna International Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.52% for MGA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGA

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGA reach a price target of $48, previously predicting the price at $52. The rating they have provided for MGA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 04th, 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to MGA, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on January 24th of the current year.

MGA Trading at 5.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares surge +4.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGA rose by +2.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.47. In addition, Magna International Inc saw -12.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MGA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05 for the present operating margin

0.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Magna International Inc stands at 0.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.11. Equity return is now at value 9.85, with 3.54 for asset returns.

Based on Magna International Inc (MGA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.46. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.64. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 9.69.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 3.78 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.59. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.4. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.13for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Magna International Inc (MGA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.