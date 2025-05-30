M & T Bank Corp (MTB) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for M & T Bank Corp (NYSE: MTB) is above average at 12.26x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.61.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for MTB is 159.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.26% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MTB on May 30, 2025 was 1.39M shares.

MTB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of M & T Bank Corp (NYSE: MTB) has increased by 0.84 when compared to last closing price of 181.44.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-21 that BUFFALO, N.Y., May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — M&T Bank Corporation (“M&T”) (NYSE:MTB) will participate in the Morgan Stanley US Financials Conference being held in New York City.

MTB’s Market Performance

M & T Bank Corp (MTB) has experienced a 1.67% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.68% rise in the past month, and a -3.42% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.66% for MTB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.21% for MTB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTB stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for MTB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MTB in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $225 based on the research report published on May 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTB reach a price target of $230. The rating they have provided for MTB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 15th, 2025.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to MTB, setting the target price at $210 in the report published on April 24th of the current year.

MTB Trading at 5.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares surge +7.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTB rose by +1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $180.78. In addition, M & T Bank Corp saw -2.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTB starting from KAY CHRISTOPHER E, who sale 1,738 shares at the price of $172.34 back on Mar 12 ’25. After this action, KAY CHRISTOPHER E now owns 10,751 shares of M & T Bank Corp, valued at $299,527 using the latest closing price.

KAY CHRISTOPHER E, the Officer of M & T Bank Corp, proposed sale 1,738 shares at $172.34 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12 ’25, which means that KAY CHRISTOPHER E is holding shares at $299,528 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.26 for the present operating margin

0.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for M & T Bank Corp stands at 0.2. The total capital return value is set at 0.08. Equity return is now at value 9.39, with 1.24 for asset returns.

Based on M & T Bank Corp (MTB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.29 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.3. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.42. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.86.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 3.82 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -2.73. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, M & T Bank Corp (MTB) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.