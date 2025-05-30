Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.31.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LITE is 66.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 18.52% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LITE on May 30, 2025 was 2.80M shares.

LITE) stock’s latest price update

LITE’s Market Performance

LITE’s stock has fallen by -0.71% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 25.77% and a quarterly rise of 8.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.72% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.01% for Lumentum Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.50% for LITE stock, with a simple moving average of 6.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LITE

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LITE reach a price target of $82, previously predicting the price at $96. The rating they have provided for LITE stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on March 24th, 2025.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Outperform” to LITE, setting the target price at $92 in the report published on March 11th of the current year.

LITE Trading at 17.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LITE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares surge +27.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LITE fell by -0.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.16. In addition, Lumentum Holdings Inc saw -10.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LITE starting from Wupen Yuen, who sale 290 shares at the price of $77.98 back on May 16 ’25. After this action, Wupen Yuen now owns 81,297 shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc, valued at $22,614 using the latest closing price.

Wupen Yuen, the PRESIDENT, CLOUD & NETWORKING of Lumentum Holdings Inc, sale 289 shares at $75.88 during a trade that took place back on May 19 ’25, which means that Wupen Yuen is holding 81,008 shares at $21,929 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LITE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.18 for the present operating margin

0.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lumentum Holdings Inc stands at -0.3. The total capital return value is set at -0.07. Equity return is now at value -42.79, with -10.76 for asset returns.

Based on Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.75 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.04. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.97. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -12.07.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -110.7 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2990.57. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.76for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.72.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.