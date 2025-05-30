Lucid Diagnostics Inc (LUCD) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: LUCD)’s stock price has decreased by -2.96 compared to its previous closing price of 1.52. However, the company has seen a 10.90% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that NEW YORK, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD) (“Lucid” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company, and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM), today announced that the Company will join the small-cap Russell 2000® Index and the broad-market Russell 3000® Index, effective after the close of U.S. equity markets on June 27, 2025, as part of their 2025 annual reconstitution, according to a preliminary list of additions posted by FTSE Russell on May 23, 2025. “We are pleased that Lucid is joining these important market indices, which serve as leading benchmarks for institutional investors and as the basis for numerous index-linked financial products,” said Dennis McGrath, Lucid’s Chief Financial Officer.

Is It Worth Investing in Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: LUCD) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LUCD is 1.37. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LUCD is 40.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.41% of that float. On May 30, 2025, LUCD’s average trading volume was 1.15M shares.

LUCD’s Market Performance

LUCD’s stock has seen a 10.90% increase for the week, with a 18.00% rise in the past month and a -0.34% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.32% for Lucid Diagnostics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.68% for LUCD’s stock, with a 39.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LUCD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LUCD stocks, with Ascendiant Capital Markets repeating the rating for LUCD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LUCD in the upcoming period, according to Ascendiant Capital Markets is $16 based on the research report published on December 27, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LUCD reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for LUCD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 08th, 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to LUCD, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on November 08th of the previous year.

LUCD Trading at 8.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUCD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.91%, as shares surge +14.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUCD rose by +10.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3090. In addition, Lucid Diagnostics Inc saw 80.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LUCD starting from Matheis Dennis, who purchase 187,098 shares at the price of $1.29 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, Matheis Dennis now owns 187,098 shares of Lucid Diagnostics Inc, valued at $242,292 using the latest closing price.

Matheis Dennis, the Director of Lucid Diagnostics Inc, purchase 129,684 shares at $1.32 during a trade that took place back on May 21 ’25, which means that Matheis Dennis is holding 316,782 shares at $171,520 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LUCD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.06 for the present operating margin

-0.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lucid Diagnostics Inc stands at -43.37. The total capital return value is set at 3.32. Equity return is now at value -1897.35, with -190.69 for asset returns.

Based on Lucid Diagnostics Inc (LUCD), the company’s capital structure generated 1.18 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.35. The debt to equity ratio resting at -6.56. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1393.53.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -44.34 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.8. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.63for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lucid Diagnostics Inc (LUCD) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.