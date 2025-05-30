LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LPLA) has increased by 1.66 when compared to last closing price of 381.22. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.54% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that SAN DIEGO, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) today announced that Matt Audette, President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference on June 4.

Is It Worth Investing in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LPLA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LPLA) is above average at 26.82x. The 36-month beta value for LPLA is also noteworthy at 0.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for LPLA is 79.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.02% of that float. The average trading volume of LPLA on May 30, 2025 was 937.02K shares.

LPLA’s Market Performance

LPLA’s stock has seen a 2.54% increase for the week, with a 21.37% rise in the past month and a 7.16% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.94% for LPL Financial Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.94% for LPLA’s stock, with a 26.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPLA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for LPLA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LPLA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $397 based on the research report published on January 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPLA reach a price target of $390. The rating they have provided for LPLA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 06th, 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Buy” to LPLA, setting the target price at $413 in the report published on December 19th of the previous year.

LPLA Trading at 15.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares surge +21.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPLA rose by +2.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +97.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $365.81. In addition, LPL Financial Holdings Inc saw 18.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPLA starting from Jambusaria Aneri, who sale 80 shares at the price of $311.87 back on Mar 14 ’25. After this action, Jambusaria Aneri now owns 5,742 shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc, valued at $24,950 using the latest closing price.

Jambusaria Aneri, the Officer of LPL Financial Holdings Inc, proposed sale 80 shares at $311.87 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14 ’25, which means that Jambusaria Aneri is holding shares at $24,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11 for the present operating margin

0.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for LPL Financial Holdings Inc stands at 0.08. The total capital return value is set at 0.11. Equity return is now at value 40.36, with 8.71 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.11 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.51. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.54for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.95.

Conclusion

In summary, LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.