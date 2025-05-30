Liveperson Inc (LPSN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ: LPSN)’s stock price has soared by 3.02 in relation to previous closing price of 0.73. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-26 that LivePerson (LPSN) witnesses a hammer chart pattern, indicating support found by the stock after losing some value lately. This coupled with an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean a trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

Is It Worth Investing in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ: LPSN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for LPSN is at 1.53. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LPSN is 79.12M, and currently, shorts hold a 14.03% of that float. The average trading volume for LPSN on May 30, 2025 was 1.17M shares.

LPSN’s Market Performance

The stock of Liveperson Inc (LPSN) has seen a 5.93% increase in the past week, with a -13.31% drop in the past month, and a -30.17% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.38% for LPSN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.99% for LPSN’s stock, with a -28.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPSN stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for LPSN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LPSN in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $1 based on the research report published on November 08, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

ROTH MKM, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPSN reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for LPSN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 29th, 2024.

ROTH MKM gave a rating of “Buy” to LPSN, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on August 09th of the previous year.

LPSN Trading at -5.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.03%, as shares sank -12.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPSN rose by +5.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8023. In addition, Liveperson Inc saw -50.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPSN starting from Greenberg Monica L., who sale 1,143 shares at the price of $0.70 back on Apr 11 ’25. After this action, Greenberg Monica L. now owns 567,560 shares of Liveperson Inc, valued at $798 using the latest closing price.

Collins John DeNeen, the CFO and COO of Liveperson Inc, sale 1,828 shares at $0.70 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11 ’25, which means that Collins John DeNeen is holding 995,776 shares at $1,276 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.56 for the present operating margin

0.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liveperson Inc stands at -0.39. The total capital return value is set at -0.35. Equity return is now at value -137.76, with -17.08 for asset returns.

Based on Liveperson Inc (LPSN), the company’s capital structure generated 1.17 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.04. The debt to equity ratio resting at -7.06. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -12.47.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -70.74 million with net debt to EBITDA at -6.29. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.08for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Liveperson Inc (LPSN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.