LiveOne Inc (LVO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ: LVO)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.69 in comparison to its previous close of 0.78, however, the company has experienced a -9.65% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that Potential Additional Funding of up to $11M Raised subscription price by $1/month (ARPU increased from $3 to $5 since Jan. 1, 2025) *Financial Moves* Paid off $7M East West Bank loan Extinguished $4M short-term payables Extended $5M of short-term payable to long-term debt *Planned Initiatives* Grow/close up to 75 B2B partnerships Convert Additional Tesla subscribers Pursue M&A opportunities Expand AI and data mining to monetize 60M database Grow current 1.5M subscribers and ad-supported users LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform, today announced that it has closed a $27.775 million senior secured convertible notes financing, drawing down $16.775 million on May 19, 2025. LiveOne has the potential to draw an additional $11 million subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions, including conditions related to LiveOne’s financial performance over the next 15 months.

Is It Worth Investing in LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ: LVO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for LVO is at 1.72. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LVO is 73.81M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.83% of that float. The average trading volume for LVO on May 30, 2025 was 342.79K shares.

LVO’s Market Performance

The stock of LiveOne Inc (LVO) has seen a -9.65% decrease in the past week, with a -1.87% drop in the past month, and a -3.47% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.47% for LVO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.12% for LVO’s stock, with a -25.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LVO stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for LVO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LVO in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $2.80 based on the research report published on April 14, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

LVO Trading at 1.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, as shares sank -15.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LVO fell by -9.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7712. In addition, LiveOne Inc saw -49.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.07 for the present operating margin

0.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for LiveOne Inc stands at -0.08. The total capital return value is set at -0.54. Equity return is now at value -72643.75, with -16.74 for asset returns.

Based on LiveOne Inc (LVO), the company’s capital structure generated -1.61 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.63. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.62. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.67.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -3.72 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.66. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.35for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LiveOne Inc (LVO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.