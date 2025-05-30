Linde Plc (LIN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Linde Plc (NASDAQ: LIN)’s stock price has soared by 0.34 in relation to previous closing price of 462.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-12 that I reiterate a Buy rating for Linde plc with a fair value of $477 per share, anticipating long-term benefits from increased U.S. manufacturing facilities. Linde’s Q1 results showed 1% organic revenue growth and 4.1% adj. operating profit growth, despite sluggish industrial production. Management’s confidence in offsetting inflationary pressures through pricing and productivity programs, along with defensive revenue streams, supports a strong market position.

Is It Worth Investing in Linde Plc (NASDAQ: LIN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Linde Plc (NASDAQ: LIN) is 33.68x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LIN is 0.98. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for LIN is 467.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.16% of that float. On May 30, 2025, LIN’s average trading volume was 2.32M shares.

LIN’s Market Performance

The stock of Linde Plc (LIN) has seen a 1.88% increase in the past week, with a 3.00% rise in the past month, and a 0.83% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.00% for LIN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.89% for LIN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LIN

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LIN reach a price target of $510. The rating they have provided for LIN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 18th, 2024.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to LIN, setting the target price at $500 in the report published on April 10th of the previous year.

LIN Trading at 2.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares surge +2.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIN rose by +1.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $455.46. In addition, Linde Plc saw 10.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIN starting from Durbin Sean, who sale 7,261 shares at the price of $456.42 back on May 22 ’25. After this action, Durbin Sean now owns 8,151 shares of Linde Plc, valued at $3,314,272 using the latest closing price.

Durbin Sean, the Officer of Linde Plc, proposed sale 7,262 shares at $456.40 during a trade that took place back on May 22 ’25, which means that Durbin Sean is holding shares at $3,314,351 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.26 for the present operating margin

0.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Linde Plc stands at 0.2. The total capital return value is set at 0.13. Equity return is now at value 17.20, with 8.11 for asset returns.

Based on Linde Plc (LIN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.4. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.63. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 34.75.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 12.75 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.48. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.3for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.4. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Linde Plc (LIN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.