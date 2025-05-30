Life Time Group Holdings Inc (LTH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: LTH) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.56 in relation to its previous close of 28.61. However, the company has experienced a 0.77% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that Life Time unites with iconic skincare brand to elevate the member wellness experience NEW YORK, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation’s premier healthy lifestyle brand, today announced a new relationship with and Kiehl’s, the iconic skincare company, that brings together two leaders in wellness and self-care. Debuting this summer at Life Time’s Manhattan and Brooklyn locations, Life Time members will have exclusive access to a selection of Kiehl’s most-loved formulas including Amino Acid Shampoo, Form 133 Conditioner, Grapefruit Body Wash, and Crème de Corps—all chosen for their effectiveness, sensorial appeal, and relevance to a pre- and post-workout regimen.

Is It Worth Investing in Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: LTH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: LTH) is 30.03x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LTH is 1.77. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LTH is 101.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.50% of that float. On May 30, 2025, LTH’s average trading volume was 2.30M shares.

LTH’s Market Performance

LTH stock saw a decrease of 0.77% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.10% and a quarterly a decrease of -8.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.06% for Life Time Group Holdings Inc (LTH). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.89% for LTH stock, with a simple moving average of 7.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LTH stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for LTH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LTH in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $45 based on the research report published on May 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LTH reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for LTH stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2024.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to LTH, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on July 19th of the previous year.

LTH Trading at -5.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.64%, as shares sank -6.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTH rose by +0.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.93. In addition, Life Time Group Holdings Inc saw 30.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LTH starting from TPG GP A, LLC, who sale 7,067,299 shares at the price of $30.13 back on Mar 03 ’25. After this action, TPG GP A, LLC now owns 29,748,906 shares of Life Time Group Holdings Inc, valued at $212,937,719 using the latest closing price.

Galashan John Kristofer, the Director of Life Time Group Holdings Inc, sale 9,871,687 shares at $30.13 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03 ’25, which means that Galashan John Kristofer is holding 41,553,619 shares at $297,433,929 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15 for the present operating margin

0.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Life Time Group Holdings Inc stands at 0.08. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value 8.24, with 2.88 for asset returns.

Based on Life Time Group Holdings Inc (LTH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.59 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.47. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.62.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 632.16 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.81. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 82.33for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Life Time Group Holdings Inc (LTH) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.