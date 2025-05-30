Liberty Media Corp (FWONK) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for FWONK is also noteworthy at 0.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for FWONK is 218.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.85% of that float. The average trading volume of FWONK on May 30, 2025 was 1.29M shares.

FWONK) stock’s latest price update

Liberty Media Corp (NASDAQ: FWONK)’s stock price has plunge by 0.31relation to previous closing price of 95.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.51% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. finbold.com reported 2025-05-27 that United States Senator John Hickenlooper has filed a series of highly unusual stock trades involving Liberty Media Formula One (NASDAQ: FWONK) and Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDK).

FWONK’s Market Performance

FWONK’s stock has fallen by -1.51% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.97% and a quarterly drop of -0.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.07% for Liberty Media Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.39% for FWONK stock, with a simple moving average of 10.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FWONK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FWONK stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FWONK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FWONK in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $115 based on the research report published on December 18, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FWONK reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for FWONK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 17th, 2024.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to FWONK, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on December 18th of the previous year.

FWONK Trading at 7.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FWONK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.63%, as shares surge +6.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FWONK fell by -1.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.38. In addition, Liberty Media Corp saw 3.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FWONK starting from Wong Andrea L, who proposed sale 1,200 shares at the price of $97.21 back on May 29 ’25. After this action, Wong Andrea L now owns shares of Liberty Media Corp, valued at $116,652 using the latest closing price.

Liberty Media Corp., the 10% Owner of Liberty Media Corp, proposed sale 10,488,960 shares at $140.22 during a trade that took place back on May 28 ’25, which means that Liberty Media Corp. is holding shares at $1,470,761,971 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FWONK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03 for the present operating margin

0.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liberty Media Corp stands at -0.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.01. Equity return is now at value -1.22, with -0.75 for asset returns.

Based on Liberty Media Corp (FWONK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.18. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.65. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.58.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 577.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.24. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.4for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

In summary, Liberty Media Corp (FWONK) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.