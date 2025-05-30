Liberty Global Ltd (LBTYK) Stock Experiences -14.26% Monthly Change

In the past week, LBTYK stock has gone down by -1.89%, with a monthly decline of -14.26% and a quarterly plunge of -17.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.79% for Liberty Global Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.44% for LBTYK’s stock, with a -14.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ: LBTYK) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for LBTYK is also noteworthy at 1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for LBTYK is 138.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.66% of that float. The average trading volume of LBTYK on May 30, 2025 was 1.51M shares.

Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ: LBTYK)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.44 in comparison to its previous close of 9.72, however, the company has experienced a -1.89% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-06 that Liberty Global’s SOTP valuation offers a deep-value play, with gradual unlocking via buybacks. VMO2 and VodafoneZiggo face competitive challenges; VMO2 contributes significant dividends, while VodafoneZiggo’s turnaround plan remains uncertain. Telenet’s high CapEx impacts short-term FCF, but improvements are expected by 2026; Liberty Growth’s portfolio is valued at $3.3 billion.

Analysts’ Opinion of LBTYK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LBTYK stocks, with Pivotal Research Group repeating the rating for LBTYK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LBTYK in the upcoming period, according to Pivotal Research Group is $25 based on the research report published on December 17, 2019 of the previous year 2019.

LBTYK Trading at -8.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBTYK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares sank -13.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBTYK fell by -1.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.90. In addition, Liberty Global Ltd saw -24.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LBTYK starting from Waldron Jason, who sale 30,283 shares at the price of $9.77 back on May 14 ’25. After this action, Waldron Jason now owns 26,282 shares of Liberty Global Ltd, valued at $295,844 using the latest closing price.

Waldron Jason, the SVP & CAO of Liberty Global Ltd, sale 17,164 shares at $10.31 during a trade that took place back on May 15 ’25, which means that Waldron Jason is holding 28,065 shares at $176,884 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LBTYK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01 for the present operating margin

0.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liberty Global Ltd stands at -0.07. The total capital return value is set at 0.01. Equity return is now at value -20.95, with -9.82 for asset returns.

Based on Liberty Global Ltd (LBTYK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.78. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.11.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 3.42 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 23.46. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

In summary, Liberty Global Ltd (LBTYK) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.