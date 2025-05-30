Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE: LDOS) has plunged by -1.25 when compared to previous closing price of 149.36, but the company has seen a -7.20% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-29 that LDOS acquires Kudu Dynamics for $300 million to boost AI-driven cyber and defense capabilities to expand offerings and drive growth.

Is It Worth Investing in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE: LDOS) Right Now?

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE: LDOS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LDOS is 0.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for LDOS is 126.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LDOS on May 30, 2025 was 1.57M shares.

LDOS’s Market Performance

The stock of Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) has seen a -7.20% decrease in the past week, with a -0.04% drop in the past month, and a 13.75% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.70% for LDOS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.30% for LDOS stock, with a simple moving average of -3.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LDOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LDOS stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for LDOS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LDOS in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $163 based on the research report published on May 27, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to LDOS, setting the target price at $185 in the report published on February 07th of the current year.

LDOS Trading at 1.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LDOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares surge +0.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LDOS fell by -7.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $154.13. In addition, Leidos Holdings Inc saw 2.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LDOS starting from Dahlberg Gregory R, who sale 1,250 shares at the price of $154.55 back on May 09 ’25. After this action, Dahlberg Gregory R now owns 20,195 shares of Leidos Holdings Inc, valued at $193,190 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LDOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11 for the present operating margin

0.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leidos Holdings Inc stands at 0.08. The total capital return value is set at 0.19. Equity return is now at value 31.31, with 10.25 for asset returns.

Based on Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.57 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.24. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.35. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 10.06.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.83 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.19. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.83for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.