Leggett & Platt, Inc (LEG) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

LEG has 36-month beta value of 0.77. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LEG is 131.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LEG on May 30, 2025 was 3.08M shares.

LEG stock's latest price update

Leggett & Platt, Inc (NYSE: LEG)'s stock price has dropped in relation to previous closing price of 8.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.00% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. On May 7, 2025, it was reported that CARTHAGE, Mo., May 7, 2025 — Board declared second quarter dividend of $.05 per share Annual meeting voting aligned with Board recommendations Manuel Fernandez and Mark Blinn retired from Board Leggett & Platt's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $.05 per share for the second quarter 2025.

LEG’s Market Performance

LEG’s stock has risen by 4.00% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.91% and a quarterly drop of -0.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.97% for Leggett & Platt, Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.66% for LEG’s stock, with a -14.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEG stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for LEG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LEG in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $13 based on the research report published on October 30, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LEG reach a price target of $34, previously predicting the price at $39. The rating they have provided for LEG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 11th, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Underweight” to LEG, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on December 12th of the previous year.

LEG Trading at 9.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares sank -5.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEG rose by +4.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.25. In addition, Leggett & Platt, Inc saw -5.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEG starting from BURNS BENJAMIN MICHAEL, who purchase 3,850 shares at the price of $12.20 back on Jun 06 ’24. After this action, BURNS BENJAMIN MICHAEL now owns 81,362 shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc, valued at $46,957 using the latest closing price.

Padmanabhan Srikanth, the Director of Leggett & Platt, Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $12.06 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05 ’24, which means that Padmanabhan Srikanth is holding 38,623 shares at $120,649 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05 for the present operating margin

0.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leggett & Platt, Inc stands at -0.12. The total capital return value is set at 0.08. Equity return is now at value -50.35, with -12.26 for asset returns.

Based on Leggett & Platt, Inc (LEG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.74 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.82. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.86.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -288.6 million with net debt to EBITDA at -5.84. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.72for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Leggett & Platt, Inc (LEG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.