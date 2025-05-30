Legend Biotech Corp ADR (LEGN) Stock Sees a2.40 Increase

In the past week, LEGN stock has gone up by 2.26%, with a monthly decline of -15.86% and a quarterly plunge of -21.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.76% for Legend Biotech Corp ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.30% for LEGN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -27.12% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Legend Biotech Corp ADR (NASDAQ: LEGN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LEGN is 0.13. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 10 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LEGN is 181.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.18% of that float. On May 30, 2025, LEGN’s average trading volume was 1.48M shares.

LEGN) stock’s latest price update

Legend Biotech Corp ADR (NASDAQ: LEGN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.40 compared to its previous closing price of 28.29. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-05-29 that NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Legend Biotech Corporation (“Legend Biotech Corporation”) (NASDAQ:LEGN) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws. On May 13, 2024, Legend published first quarter financial results and business updates, including, among other things, news that the Company is navigating regulatory challenges, such as the need for FDA approval for the expansion of its Raritan manufacturing facility.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEGN stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for LEGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LEGN in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $86 based on the research report published on October 08, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LEGN reach a price target of $88. The rating they have provided for LEGN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 17th, 2024.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to LEGN, setting the target price at $73 in the report published on May 24th of the previous year.

LEGN Trading at -10.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares sank -17.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEGN rose by +2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.27. In addition, Legend Biotech Corp ADR saw -10.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEGN starting from Huang Ying, who proposed sale 6,548 shares at the price of $34.55 back on May 01 ’25. After this action, Huang Ying now owns shares of Legend Biotech Corp ADR, valued at $226,233 using the latest closing price.

Yeung Jessie, the Officer of Legend Biotech Corp ADR, proposed sale 339 shares at $35.28 during a trade that took place back on Mar 25 ’25, which means that Yeung Jessie is holding shares at $11,959 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.32 for the present operating margin

0.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Legend Biotech Corp ADR stands at -0.3. The total capital return value is set at -0.17. Equity return is now at value -20.00, with -12.87 for asset returns.

Based on Legend Biotech Corp ADR (LEGN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.26 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.73. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.36. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -11.16.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -113.16 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.51. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.37for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.20.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Legend Biotech Corp ADR (LEGN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.