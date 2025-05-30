Lazard Inc (LAZ): A Technical Analysis

Lazard Inc (NYSE: LAZ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10x compared to its average ratio. LAZ has 36-month beta value of 1.30. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for LAZ is 91.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LAZ on May 30, 2025 was 1.28M shares.

LAZ) stock’s latest price update

Lazard Inc (NYSE: LAZ)’s stock price has dropped by -2.19 in relation to previous closing price of 44.26. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. reuters.com reported 2025-05-23 that JPMorgan is expanding its technology team in the investment bank with four West Coast hires from Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Lazard, according to a memo to staff seen by Reuters.

LAZ’s Market Performance

Lazard Inc (LAZ) has experienced a 0.33% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.29% rise in the past month, and a -13.68% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.94% for LAZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.13% for LAZ’s stock, with a simple moving average of -11.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAZ stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LAZ by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for LAZ in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $33 based on the research report published on April 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to LAZ, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

LAZ Trading at 4.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares surge +9.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAZ rose by +0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.78. In addition, Lazard Inc saw -15.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAZ starting from Orszag Peter Richard, who sale 64,539 shares at the price of $45.56 back on Mar 17 ’25. After this action, Orszag Peter Richard now owns 170,285 shares of Lazard Inc, valued at $2,940,114 using the latest closing price.

Orszag Peter Richard, the CEO & Chairman of Lazard Inc, sale 64,539 shares at $45.24 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14 ’25, which means that Orszag Peter Richard is holding 234,824 shares at $2,919,813 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14 for the present operating margin

0.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lazard Inc stands at 0.1. The total capital return value is set at 0.11. Equity return is now at value 59.68, with 6.74 for asset returns.

Based on Lazard Inc (LAZ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.78 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.31. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.63. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.08.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 511.27 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.67. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.4for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.39.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lazard Inc (LAZ) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.