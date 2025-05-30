Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LNTH) is 21.43x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LNTH is 0.11. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LNTH is 67.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.74% of that float. On May 30, 2025, LNTH’s average trading volume was 1.07M shares.

LNTH) stock’s latest price update

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LNTH)’s stock price has plunge by 1.81relation to previous closing price of 74.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.52% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-05-23 that NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 23, 2025 / Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (“Lantheus Holdings, Inc.”) (NASDAQ:LNTH) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws. On May 7, 2025, Lantheus reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025.

LNTH’s Market Performance

Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH) has experienced a 0.52% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -27.36% drop in the past month, and a -17.46% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.15% for LNTH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.70% for LNTH stock, with a simple moving average of -21.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNTH stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for LNTH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LNTH in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $143 based on the research report published on December 18, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Redburn Atlantic, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LNTH reach a price target of $175. The rating they have provided for LNTH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 03rd, 2024.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to LNTH, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on July 10th of the previous year.

LNTH Trading at -18.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares sank -27.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNTH rose by +0.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.64. In addition, Lantheus Holdings Inc saw -15.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNTH starting from Marshall Robert J. Jr., who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $100.52 back on Mar 17 ’25. After this action, Marshall Robert J. Jr. now owns 113,860 shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc, valued at $1,005,200 using the latest closing price.

Heino Mary Anne, the Director of Lantheus Holdings Inc, sale 2 shares at $100.13 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13 ’25, which means that Heino Mary Anne is holding 8,618 shares at $200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.29 for the present operating margin

0.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lantheus Holdings Inc stands at 0.17. The total capital return value is set at 0.25. Equity return is now at value 24.11, with 13.09 for asset returns.

Based on Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.85. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.53. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 23.06.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 515.27 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.74. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.41for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.74.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.