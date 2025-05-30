KT Corporation ADR (KT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

KT Corporation ADR (NYSE: KT)’s stock price has plunge by 0.05relation to previous closing price of 19.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.03% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-04-29 that SEOUL, South Korea, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — KT Corporation (NYSE: KT), South Korea’s leading integrated telecommunications and platform service provider, announced that it has filed its Form 20-F Annual Report on April 29 th, 2025 for the year ended December 31, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States. The report can be accessed on KT’s English website at https://corp.kt.com/eng in the Investors section under Business Report as well as the SEC’s Edgar database at www.sec.gov.

Is It Worth Investing in KT Corporation ADR (NYSE: KT) Right Now?

KT Corporation ADR (NYSE: KT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.91x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.67. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for KT is 489.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.90% of that float. On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of KT was 1.48M shares.

KT’s Market Performance

KT’s stock has seen a -1.03% decrease for the week, with a 1.53% rise in the past month and a 11.50% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.34% for KT Corporation ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.14% for KT stock, with a simple moving average of 14.77% for the last 200 days.

KT Trading at 3.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.66%, as shares sank -1.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KT fell by -1.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.41. In addition, KT Corporation ADR saw 23.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04 for the present operating margin

0.6 for the gross margin

The net margin for KT Corporation ADR stands at 0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.03. Equity return is now at value 3.81, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on KT Corporation ADR (KT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.38 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.45. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.61. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.82.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 4.24 trillion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.77. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.52for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

To sum up, KT Corporation ADR (KT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.