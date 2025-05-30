KLA Corp (KLAC) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of KLA Corp (KLAC) has seen a -0.64% decrease in the past week, with a 12.50% gain in the past month, and a 10.70% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.80% for KLAC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.02% for KLAC’s stock, with a 8.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in KLA Corp (NASDAQ: KLAC) Right Now?

KLA Corp (NASDAQ: KLAC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KLAC is 1.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for KLAC is 132.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KLAC on May 30, 2025 was 1.22M shares.

KLAC) stock’s latest price update

KLA Corp (NASDAQ: KLAC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.45 compared to its previous closing price of 777.50. However, the company has seen a -0.64% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-29 that KLA (KLAC) concluded the recent trading session at $773.97, signifying a -0.45% move from its prior day’s close.

Analysts’ Opinion of KLAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KLAC stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for KLAC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for KLAC in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $790 based on the research report published on May 20, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KLAC reach a price target of $800, previously predicting the price at $770. The rating they have provided for KLAC stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 01st, 2025.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to KLAC, setting the target price at $700 in the report published on April 11th of the current year.

KLAC Trading at 9.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KLAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares surge +10.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KLAC fell by -0.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $751.30. In addition, KLA Corp saw 22.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KLAC starting from Higgins Bren D., who sale 1,019 shares at the price of $766.46 back on May 22 ’25. After this action, Higgins Bren D. now owns 27,779 shares of KLA Corp, valued at $781,023 using the latest closing price.

Higgins Bren D., the Officer of KLA Corp, proposed sale 1,019 shares at $766.46 during a trade that took place back on May 22 ’25, which means that Higgins Bren D. is holding shares at $781,023 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KLAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.41 for the present operating margin

0.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for KLA Corp stands at 0.32. The total capital return value is set at 0.42. Equity return is now at value 104.10, with 24.52 for asset returns.

Based on KLA Corp (KLAC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.6 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.63. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.52. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 15.12.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 3.91 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.87. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.0for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, KLA Corp (KLAC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.