Kennametal Inc (KMT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Is It Worth Investing in Kennametal Inc (NYSE: KMT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kennametal Inc (NYSE: KMT) is above average at 15.80x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.39.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for KMT is 75.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.76% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KMT on May 30, 2025 was 1.02M shares.

KMT’s Market Performance

KMT stock saw an increase of 2.97% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 12.68% and a quarterly increase of -0.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.19% for Kennametal Inc (KMT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.51% for KMT stock, with a simple moving average of -8.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for KMT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for KMT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $32 based on the research report published on December 06, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KMT reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for KMT stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on October 18th, 2024.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to KMT, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on January 08th of the previous year.

KMT Trading at 6.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares surge +12.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMT rose by +2.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.12. In addition, Kennametal Inc saw -8.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMT starting from Chowbey Sanjay, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $21.75 back on Feb 11 ’25. After this action, Chowbey Sanjay now owns 77,595 shares of Kennametal Inc, valued at $217,530 using the latest closing price.

Cardenas Franklin, the Vice President of Kennametal Inc, sale 20,470 shares at $28.24 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04 ’24, which means that Cardenas Franklin is holding 39,581 shares at $578,052 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09 for the present operating margin

0.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kennametal Inc stands at 0.05. The total capital return value is set at 0.08. Equity return is now at value 8.69, with 4.34 for asset returns.

Based on Kennametal Inc (KMT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 4.29. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 306.63 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.85for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.8. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.44.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Kennametal Inc (KMT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.