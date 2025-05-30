Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE: JNPR) has surged by 0.08 when compared to previous closing price of 35.92, but the company has seen a -0.11% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-29 that EHC, JNPR and EWCZ made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on May 29, 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE: JNPR) Right Now?

Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE: JNPR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36x compared to its average ratio. JNPR has 36-month beta value of 0.77. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for JNPR is 329.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JNPR on May 30, 2025 was 2.72M shares.

JNPR’s Market Performance

JNPR’s stock has seen a -0.11% decrease for the week, with a -0.28% drop in the past month and a -0.08% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.42% for Juniper Networks Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.80% for JNPR stock, with a simple moving average of -3.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JNPR

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JNPR reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for JNPR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 04th, 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to JNPR, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on September 24th of the previous year.

JNPR Trading at 0.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JNPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.28%, as shares sank -1.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JNPR fell by -0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.24. In addition, Juniper Networks Inc saw -4.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JNPR starting from Kaddaras Christopher Nicholas, who sale 90,000 shares at the price of $35.58 back on Mar 14 ’25. After this action, Kaddaras Christopher Nicholas now owns 57,682 shares of Juniper Networks Inc, valued at $3,202,647 using the latest closing price.

Kaddaras Christopher Nicholas, the Officer of Juniper Networks Inc, proposed sale 90,000 shares at $36.05 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11 ’25, which means that Kaddaras Christopher Nicholas is holding shares at $3,244,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JNPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08 for the present operating margin

0.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Juniper Networks Inc stands at 0.07. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value 7.58, with 3.61 for asset returns.

Based on Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.28 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.41. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.39. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.96.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 536.2 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.67for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.