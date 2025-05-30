Jiayin Group Inc ADR (JFIN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Jiayin Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ: JFIN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.19x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.93. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of JFIN was 182.49K shares.

JFIN) stock’s latest price update

Jiayin Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ: JFIN)’s stock price has soared by 9.54 in relation to previous closing price of 13.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 13.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that SHANGHAI, China, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jiayin Group Inc. (“Jiayin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JFIN), a leading fintech platform in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025 before the U.S. market opens on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.

JFIN’s Market Performance

Jiayin Group Inc ADR (JFIN) has seen a 13.89% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 25.22% gain in the past month and a 46.28% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.07% for JFIN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.56% for JFIN’s stock, with a 70.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JFIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JFIN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for JFIN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JFIN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $5.75 based on the research report published on December 01, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

JFIN Trading at 18.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JFIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.99%, as shares surge +29.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JFIN rose by +13.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +181.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.64. In addition, Jiayin Group Inc ADR saw 125.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JFIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.22 for the present operating margin

0.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jiayin Group Inc ADR stands at 0.18. The total capital return value is set at 0.37. Equity return is now at value 38.41, with 19.10 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.27 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.39. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.66for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, Jiayin Group Inc ADR (JFIN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.