Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

In the past week, JEF stock has gone up by 2.26%, with a monthly gain of 4.93% and a quarterly plunge of -23.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.64% for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.91% for JEF’s stock, with a -22.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE: JEF) Right Now?

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE: JEF) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for JEF is 1.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for JEF is 164.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JEF on May 30, 2025 was 1.99M shares.

JEF stock's latest price update

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE: JEF) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.63 compared to its previous closing price of 49.10. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-27 that Berkshire Hathaway’s latest moves include doubling down on Constellation Brands and increasing stakes in Domino’s Pizza, Pool, and Sirius XM, while dropping Citigroup, DaVita, and Nu Holdings. Top Berkshire ‘dividend dogs’—Kraft Heinz, Sirius XM, and Ally Financial—now offer annual dividends from $1,000 invested that exceed their single share prices, meeting the dogcatcher ideal. Analyst forecasts suggest the top ten high-yield Berkshire stocks could deliver average net gains of 21.31% by May 2026, with moderate risk compared to the broader market.

Analysts’ Opinion of JEF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JEF stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for JEF by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for JEF in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $41 based on the research report published on April 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to JEF, setting the target price at $97 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

JEF Trading at -0.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JEF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares surge +5.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JEF rose by +2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.37. In addition, Jefferies Financial Group Inc saw -36.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JEF starting from FRIEDMAN BRIAN P, who sale 393,397 shares at the price of $72.17 back on Nov 06 ’24. After this action, FRIEDMAN BRIAN P now owns 560,507 shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc, valued at $28,393,256 using the latest closing price.

HANDLER RICHARD B, the CEO of Jefferies Financial Group Inc, sale 400,000 shares at $72.26 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06 ’24, which means that HANDLER RICHARD B is holding 14,971,288 shares at $28,902,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JEF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.44 for the present operating margin

0.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jefferies Financial Group Inc stands at 0.07. The total capital return value is set at 0.08. Equity return is now at value 6.38, with 0.97 for asset returns.

Based on Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.7 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.31. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.27.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 4.68 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.67. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.05for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.