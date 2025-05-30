Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) Stock Observes -6.03% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) has gone up by 1.51% for the week, with a 11.03% rise in the past month and a -10.75% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.13% for JHG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.38% for JHG’s stock, with a -6.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE: JHG) Right Now?

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE: JHG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72x compared to its average ratio. JHG has 36-month beta value of 1.41. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for JHG is 156.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JHG on May 30, 2025 was 1.64M shares.

JHG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE: JHG) has increased by 0.14 when compared to last closing price of 36.99.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-21 that Our overweight to credit spread risk and underweight to interest rate risk drove outperformance versus the benchmark, despite some security selection drag. We see attractive yields in short-term fixed income, supported by a resilient U.S. economy and the Fed’s initiation of its rate-cutting cycle. We favor overweighting credit spread and duration risk, focusing on sectors with cheaper relative valuations like CLOs and ABS over corporates.

Analysts’ Opinion of JHG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JHG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for JHG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JHG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $43 based on the research report published on April 03, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JHG reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $45. The rating they have provided for JHG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 24th, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to JHG, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on February 05th of the current year.

JHG Trading at 6.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares surge +11.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JHG rose by +1.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.90. In addition, Janus Henderson Group plc saw -12.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JHG starting from ROSENBERG MICHELLE, who sale 6,314 shares at the price of $41.63 back on Nov 04 ’24. After this action, ROSENBERG MICHELLE now owns 82,799 shares of Janus Henderson Group plc, valued at $262,852 using the latest closing price.

ROSENBERG MICHELLE, the Officer of Janus Henderson Group plc, proposed sale 6,314 shares at $41.63 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04 ’24, which means that ROSENBERG MICHELLE is holding shares at $262,853 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JHG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.27 for the present operating margin

0.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Janus Henderson Group plc stands at 0.16. The total capital return value is set at 0.11. Equity return is now at value 8.55, with 5.83 for asset returns.

Based on Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.77. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 76.51.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 654.4 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.27. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.04.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.