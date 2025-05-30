Jabil Inc (JBL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL)’s stock price has increased by 0.48 compared to its previous closing price of 167.74. However, the company has seen a 2.03% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-28 that Jabil (JBL) concluded the recent trading session at $167.74, signifying a -0.85% move from its prior day’s close.

Is It Worth Investing in Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) Right Now?

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 40.39x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.14. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for JBL is 104.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.00% of that float. On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of JBL was 1.39M shares.

JBL’s Market Performance

JBL stock saw an increase of 2.03% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 15.00% and a quarterly increase of 9.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.47% for Jabil Inc (JBL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.51% for JBL’s stock, with a 22.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JBL

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JBL reach a price target of $151, previously predicting the price at $153. The rating they have provided for JBL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 17th, 2024.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to JBL, setting the target price at $134 in the report published on September 07th of the previous year.

JBL Trading at 14.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.30%, as shares surge +15.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBL rose by +2.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $161.28. In addition, Jabil Inc saw 17.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBL starting from Dastoor Michael, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $169.90 back on May 14 ’25. After this action, Dastoor Michael now owns 221,693 shares of Jabil Inc, valued at $1,699,000 using the latest closing price.

Dastoor Michael, the Officer of Jabil Inc, proposed sale 10,000 shares at $169.90 during a trade that took place back on May 14 ’25, which means that Dastoor Michael is holding shares at $1,699,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04 for the present operating margin

0.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jabil Inc stands at 0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.21. Equity return is now at value 24.10, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Jabil Inc (JBL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.71 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.52. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.42. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.01.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.62 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.98. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.76for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

To sum up, Jabil Inc (JBL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.