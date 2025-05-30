J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc (JBHT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for JBHT is 1.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for JBHT is 78.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JBHT on May 30, 2025 was 1.34M shares.

JBHT) stock’s latest price update

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.98 in comparison to its previous close of 138.64, however, the company has experienced a 0.45% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-26 that A soft freight market scenario, competitive pricing and declining liquidity weigh on JBHT’s performance, undermining its prospects.

JBHT’s Market Performance

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc (JBHT) has seen a 0.45% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.36% gain in the past month and a -11.89% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.70% for JBHT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.02% for JBHT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -14.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JBHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JBHT stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for JBHT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for JBHT in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $140 based on the research report published on April 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JBHT reach a price target of $165, previously predicting the price at $200. The rating they have provided for JBHT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 26th, 2025.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to JBHT, setting the target price at $165 in the report published on March 13th of the current year.

JBHT Trading at 0.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares surge +7.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBHT rose by +0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $139.97. In addition, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc saw -17.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBHT starting from Hobbs Nicholas, who purchase 1,529 shares at the price of $130.75 back on Apr 23 ’25. After this action, Hobbs Nicholas now owns 91,847 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, valued at $199,909 using the latest closing price.

Hobbs Nicholas, the EVP and COO of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, purchase 1,509 shares at $132.43 during a trade that took place back on Apr 24 ’25, which means that Hobbs Nicholas is holding 93,356 shares at $199,837 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07 for the present operating margin

0.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc stands at 0.05. The total capital return value is set at 0.13. Equity return is now at value 13.97, with 6.73 for asset returns.

Based on J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc (JBHT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.16 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.9. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.19. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 9.95.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.6 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.97. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.03for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc (JBHT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.