Iterum Therapeutics Plc (ITRM) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 2.78. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ITRM is 39.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.29% of that float. On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of ITRM was 443.15K shares.

ITRM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Iterum Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) has increased by 5.04 when compared to last closing price of 0.98. Despite this, the company has experienced a 10.56% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-19 that DUBLIN and CHICAGO, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Iterum Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ITRM) (the “Company” or “Iterum”), a company focused on delivering next generation oral and IV antibiotics to treat infections caused by multi-drug resistant pathogens in both community and hospital settings, today reported that Pfizer Inc. (“Pfizer”) has agreed to extend the term for payment of the regulatory milestone payment of $20.0 million until October 25, 2029.

ITRM’s Market Performance

ITRM’s stock has risen by 10.56% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.09% and a quarterly drop of -26.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.87% for Iterum Therapeutics Plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.97% for ITRM’s stock, with a -24.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITRM

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ITRM reach a price target of $2.50. The rating they have provided for ITRM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 15th, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to ITRM, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on June 02nd of the previous year.

ITRM Trading at -7.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares sank -4.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITRM rose by +11.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9809. In addition, Iterum Therapeutics Plc saw -41.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ITRM

The total capital return value is set at -0.55. Equity return is now at value -555.68, with -85.79 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -18.7 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.8. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.72.

Conclusion

To sum up, Iterum Therapeutics Plc (ITRM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.