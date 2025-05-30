Iron Mountain Inc (IRM): A Technical Analysis

Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE: IRM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 238.36x compared to its average ratio. IRM has 36-month beta value of 1.10. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for IRM is 292.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IRM on May 30, 2025 was 1.89M shares.

Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE: IRM) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.52 compared to its previous closing price of 97.29. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-25 that REITs offer diversified, inflation-hedged income and capital appreciation, making them a compelling addition to any long-term investment portfolio. Current REIT valuations are attractive, with strong growth projected in sectors like data centers, industrial, net lease, and residential properties. I recommend focusing on quality REITs trading below historical multiples, emphasizing margin of safety and reliable dividend growth.

IRM’s Market Performance

Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) has seen a 1.75% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.80% gain in the past month and a 6.63% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.67% for IRM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.44% for IRM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRM stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for IRM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IRM in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $95 based on the research report published on April 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IRM reach a price target of $44. The rating they have provided for IRM stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on November 07th, 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to IRM, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on August 22nd of the previous year.

IRM Trading at 8.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.48%, as shares surge +9.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRM rose by +1.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.38. In addition, Iron Mountain Inc saw -6.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRM starting from McIntosh Greg W, who sale 8,398 shares at the price of $96.14 back on May 22 ’25. After this action, McIntosh Greg W now owns 70,114 shares of Iron Mountain Inc, valued at $807,384 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.17 for the present operating margin

0.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Iron Mountain Inc stands at 0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value 5995.19, with 0.66 for asset returns.

Based on Iron Mountain Inc (IRM), the company’s capital structure generated 1.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at -24.54. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.4.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.86 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 7.08. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.78for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.32.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.