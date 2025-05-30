IO Biotech Inc (IOBT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

IO Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: IOBT)’s stock price has soared by 15.70 in relation to previous closing price of 1.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 16.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-28 that After reaching an important support level, IO Biotech, Inc. (IOBT) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. IOBT recently experienced a “golden cross” event, which saw its 50-day simple moving average breaking out above its 200-day simple moving average.

Is It Worth Investing in IO Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: IOBT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for IOBT is also noteworthy at 0.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for IOBT is 48.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.35% of that float. The average trading volume of IOBT on May 30, 2025 was 157.35K shares.

IOBT’s Market Performance

IOBT’s stock has seen a 16.67% increase for the week, with a 44.33% rise in the past month and a 48.15% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.08% for IO Biotech Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 28.77% for IOBT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 37.63% for the last 200 days.

IOBT Trading at 37.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IOBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.37%, as shares surge +38.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IOBT rose by +16.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0872. In addition, IO Biotech Inc saw 52.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IOBT starting from Ahmad Qasim Iftikhar, who purchase 31,350 shares at the price of $0.85 back on Dec 23 ’24. After this action, Ahmad Qasim Iftikhar now owns 31,350 shares of IO Biotech Inc, valued at $26,553 using the latest closing price.

Zocca Mai-Britt, the Chief Executive Officer of IO Biotech Inc, purchase 12,500 shares at $0.81 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23 ’24, which means that Zocca Mai-Britt is holding 49,891 shares at $10,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IOBT

The total capital return value is set at -3.55. Equity return is now at value -138.78, with -113.23 for asset returns.

Based on IO Biotech Inc (IOBT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -45.65.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -93.2 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

In summary, IO Biotech Inc (IOBT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.