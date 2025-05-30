Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) Stock Observes -8.41% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, IVR stock has gone up by 2.58%, with a monthly gain of 1.07% and a quarterly plunge of -14.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.46% for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.98% for IVR’s stock, with a -8.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE: IVR) Right Now?

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE: IVR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IVR is 1.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for IVR is 65.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IVR on May 30, 2025 was 2.10M shares.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE: IVR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.34 in relation to its previous close of 7.45. However, the company has experienced a 2.58% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-27 that Investors looking for potential bargains amid the stock market’s rebound may want to consider several REITs that have made their way onto the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list.

Analysts’ Opinion of IVR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IVR stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for IVR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IVR in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $10 based on the research report published on June 06, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IVR reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for IVR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 06th, 2023.

IVR Trading at 1.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.49%, as shares surge +3.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IVR rose by +2.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.48. In addition, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc saw -6.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IVR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

1.0 for the gross margin

The net margin for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc stands at 0.72. Equity return is now at value 6.55, with 0.89 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.53for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.