Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: ISRG) has jumped by 0.60 compared to previous close of 552.41. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-29 that In the latest trading session, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed at $555.75, marking a +0.6% move from the previous day.

Is It Worth Investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: ISRG) Right Now?

Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: ISRG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 81.52x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for ISRG is at 1.68. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 8 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for ISRG is 356.28M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.36% of that float. The average trading volume for ISRG on May 30, 2025 was 2.25M shares.

ISRG’s Market Performance

ISRG’s stock has seen a 1.59% increase for the week, with a 7.94% rise in the past month and a -1.42% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.38% for Intuitive Surgical Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.59% for ISRG’s stock, with a 6.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ISRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ISRG stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ISRG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ISRG in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $650 based on the research report published on December 02, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Redburn Atlantic, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ISRG reach a price target of $510, previously predicting the price at $380. The rating they have provided for ISRG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 02nd, 2024.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to ISRG, setting the target price at $512 in the report published on July 10th of the previous year.

ISRG Trading at 7.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.04%, as shares surge +7.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISRG rose by +1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $547.07. In addition, Intuitive Surgical Inc saw 6.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ISRG starting from ROBERT DESANTIS, who proposed sale 188 shares at the price of $556.47 back on May 29 ’25. After this action, ROBERT DESANTIS now owns shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc, valued at $104,616 using the latest closing price.

ROBERT DESANTIS, the Officer of Intuitive Surgical Inc, proposed sale 188 shares at $550.51 during a trade that took place back on May 28 ’25, which means that ROBERT DESANTIS is holding shares at $103,496 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ISRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.28 for the present operating margin

0.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intuitive Surgical Inc stands at 0.28. The total capital return value is set at 0.14. Equity return is now at value 15.94, with 14.13 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.81 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.87. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.46for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.