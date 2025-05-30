Intelligent Protection Management Corp (IPM) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.09. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for IPM is 5.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.25% of that float. On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of IPM was 71.27K shares.

IPM) stock’s latest price update

Intelligent Protection Management Corp (NASDAQ: IPM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.87 compared to its previous closing price of 2.33. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that JERICHO, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2025 / Intelligent Protection Management Corp. (“IPM”) (Nasdaq:IPM), a managed technology solutions provider focused on cybersecurity and cloud infrastructure, announced today the initiation of a collaboration with IT Ally, a trusted business and technology services provider to lower middle-market private equity firms and their portfolio companies. Working together, IPM and IT Ally deliver seamless, end-to-end tech solutions for private equity firms and their portfolio companies, with the goals of preserving value and mitigating risk.

IPM’s Market Performance

IPM’s stock has risen by 3.45% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 15.38% and a quarterly rise of 6.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.38% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.31% for Intelligent Protection Management Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.78% for IPM’s stock, with a -7.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IPM Trading at 12.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.38%, as shares surge +15.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPM rose by +3.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.97. In addition, Intelligent Protection Management Corp saw 5.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IPM starting from Katz Jason, who purchase 4,291 shares at the price of $1.78 back on Nov 18 ’24. After this action, Katz Jason now owns 657,803 shares of Intelligent Protection Management Corp, valued at $7,638 using the latest closing price.

Katz Jason, the CEO, President, COO & Chairman of Intelligent Protection Management Corp, purchase 2,600 shares at $1.77 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15 ’24, which means that Katz Jason is holding 653,512 shares at $4,602 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IPM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.66 for the present operating margin

0.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intelligent Protection Management Corp stands at -7.67. The total capital return value is set at -0.42. Equity return is now at value -17.07, with -14.06 for asset returns.

Based on Intelligent Protection Management Corp (IPM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -40.53.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -4.22 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.49. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.62for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.

Conclusion

To sum up, Intelligent Protection Management Corp (IPM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.