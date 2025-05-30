Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IART) has plunged by -0.16 when compared to previous closing price of 12.70, but the company has seen a -0.08% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-05-29 that NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (“Integra” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ:IART). Investors who purchased Integra securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/IART.

Is It Worth Investing in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IART) Right Now?

IART has 36-month beta value of 1.18. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for IART is 65.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IART on May 30, 2025 was 1.03M shares.

IART’s Market Performance

The stock of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) has seen a -0.08% decrease in the past week, with a -26.92% drop in the past month, and a -45.01% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.61% for IART. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.98% for IART stock, with a simple moving average of -38.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IART

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IART reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for IART stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 02nd, 2024.

IART Trading at -24.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IART to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.49%, as shares sank -22.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IART fell by -0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.34. In addition, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp saw -44.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IART starting from Schwartz Eric, who sale 4,070 shares at the price of $24.59 back on Dec 03 ’24. After this action, Schwartz Eric now owns 59,511 shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp, valued at $100,102 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IART

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03 for the present operating margin

0.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp stands at -0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value -1.85, with -0.71 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 193.29 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.58. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.43for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.