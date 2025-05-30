Innovative Solutions And Support Inc (ISSC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Innovative Solutions And Support Inc (NASDAQ: ISSC) has jumped by 7.75 compared to previous close of 10.45. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. newsfilecorp.com reported 2025-05-27 that Los Angeles, California–(Newsfile Corp. – May 27, 2025) – Singular Research, a leading provider of independent research on small-cap companies, today released its analysis of Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: ISSC) second quarter fiscal year 2025 financial results. A link to the report is available here: https://files.constantcontact.com/1683279a601/64403f22-951b-4c9c-b9c8-e193137d5314.pdf?rdr=true Key Financial Highlights: Q2 revenue more than doubled year-over-year to $21.9 million Net income surged 300% to $5.3 million Adjusted EPS for Q2 was $0.30, compared to $0.07 in Q2 2024 Adjusted EBITDA increased 219% to $7.7 million, compared to $2.4 million in Q2 2024 Operational Analysis: The Company demonstrated significant improvement in key operational metrics during Q2 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Innovative Solutions And Support Inc (NASDAQ: ISSC) Right Now?

Innovative Solutions And Support Inc (NASDAQ: ISSC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31x compared to its average ratio. ISSC has 36-month beta value of 0.84. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ISSC is 12.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ISSC on May 30, 2025 was 136.62K shares.

ISSC’s Market Performance

ISSC’s stock has seen a 10.94% increase for the week, with a 62.48% rise in the past month and a 59.26% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.44% for Innovative Solutions And Support Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 30.32% for ISSC’s stock, with a 46.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ISSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ISSC stocks, with Singular Research repeating the rating for ISSC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ISSC in the upcoming period, according to Singular Research is $10 based on the research report published on April 08, 2014 of the previous year 2014.

ISSC Trading at 54.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares surge +67.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISSC rose by +10.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.64. In addition, Innovative Solutions And Support Inc saw 31.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ISSC starting from Harborne Christopher, who sale 14,970 shares at the price of $11.59 back on Feb 06 ’25. After this action, Harborne Christopher now owns 2,296,645 shares of Innovative Solutions And Support Inc, valued at $173,523 using the latest closing price.

Harborne Christopher, the 10% Owner of Innovative Solutions And Support Inc, sale 63,368 shares at $11.21 during a trade that took place back on Feb 04 ’25, which means that Harborne Christopher is holding 2,311,615 shares at $710,495 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ISSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.23 for the present operating margin

0.5 for the gross margin

The net margin for Innovative Solutions And Support Inc stands at 0.17. The total capital return value is set at 0.18. Equity return is now at value 22.77, with 14.65 for asset returns.

Based on Innovative Solutions And Support Inc (ISSC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.34 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.51. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 33.06.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 11.89 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.51. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.71for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.87.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Innovative Solutions And Support Inc (ISSC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.