Inhibrx Biosciences Inc (INBX) Stock Faces 3.27% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Inhibrx Biosciences Inc (INBX) has seen a 4.48% increase in the past week, with a 17.32% gain in the past month, and a 9.13% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.57% for INBX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.32% for INBX’s stock, with a -1.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Inhibrx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: INBX) Right Now?

Inhibrx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: INBX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 0.12x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of -0.50. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for INBX is 9.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.66% of that float. On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of INBX was 114.13K shares.

INBX) stock’s latest price update

Inhibrx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: INBX)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.51 in comparison to its previous close of 12.91, however, the company has experienced a 4.48% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-14 that SAN DIEGO, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Inhibrx Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: INBX) (“Inhibrx” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2025. Following the completion of the sale of INBRX-101 by Inhibrx, Inc. (the “Former Parent”) to Sanofi S.A.

INBX Trading at 9.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares surge +11.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INBX rose by +4.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.24. In addition, Inhibrx Biosciences Inc saw -10.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INBX starting from Kayyem Jon Faiz, who purchase 69,686 shares at the price of $14.23 back on Nov 19 ’24. After this action, Kayyem Jon Faiz now owns 51,093 shares of Inhibrx Biosciences Inc, valued at $991,416 using the latest closing price.

Kayyem Jon Faiz, the Director of Inhibrx Biosciences Inc, purchase 37,500 shares at $14.19 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20 ’24, which means that Kayyem Jon Faiz is holding 69,843 shares at $532,204 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1502.62 for the present operating margin

-4.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inhibrx Biosciences Inc stands at 8614.85. The total capital return value is set at -1.51. Equity return is now at value 3250.55, with 648.69 for asset returns.

Based on Inhibrx Biosciences Inc (INBX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -21.23. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -112.47.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.7 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -48.0. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.93for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.12.

Conclusion

To sum up, Inhibrx Biosciences Inc (INBX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.