Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: IRT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 139.49x compared to its average ratio. IRT has 36-month beta value of 0.96. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for IRT is 231.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IRT on May 30, 2025 was 1.99M shares.

IRT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: IRT) has surged by 0.77 when compared to previous closing price of 18.30, but the company has seen a -0.22% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-21 that Independence Realty Trust is a residential REIT focused on the Sunbelt region, with Atlanta and Dallas the largest markets for the company. Q1 2025 results show strong underlying NOI momentum but also muted cash flow per share growth due to ongoing equity issuance to fund portfolio growth. Higher occupancy had an outsized effect on NOI growth in the first quarter. Underlying rent growth is much weaker.

IRT’s Market Performance

Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) has seen a -0.22% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.05% decline in the past month and a -13.63% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.72% for IRT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.79% for IRT stock, with a simple moving average of -7.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRT stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for IRT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IRT in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $22 based on the research report published on May 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IRT reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for IRT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 07th, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to IRT, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on March 19th of the current year.

IRT Trading at -5.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.28%, as shares sank -5.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRT fell by -0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.97. In addition, Independence Realty Trust Inc saw -7.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRT starting from Gebert Richard D, who sale 500 shares at the price of $19.01 back on May 01 ’25. After this action, Gebert Richard D now owns 38,194 shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc, valued at $9,505 using the latest closing price.

SCHAEFFER SCOTT, the Chair Board and CEO of Independence Realty Trust Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $21.21 during a trade that took place back on Apr 01 ’25, which means that SCHAEFFER SCOTT is holding 873,365 shares at $212,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.3 for the present operating margin

0.5 for the gross margin

The net margin for Independence Realty Trust Inc stands at 0.05. The total capital return value is set at 0.03. Equity return is now at value 0.87, with 0.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.73.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.