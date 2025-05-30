Icon Plc (ICLR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Icon Plc (NASDAQ: ICLR)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.18 in comparison to its previous close of 130.84, however, the company has experienced a 3.51% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against ICON Public Limited Company (“ICON” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ICLR) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors who purchased the Company’s securities between July 27, 2023 and October 23, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the firm before June 2, 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Icon Plc (NASDAQ: ICLR) Right Now?

Icon Plc (NASDAQ: ICLR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.26x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.16. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ICLR is 80.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.90% of that float. On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of ICLR was 1.49M shares.

ICLR’s Market Performance

The stock of Icon Plc (ICLR) has seen a 3.51% increase in the past week, with a -12.22% drop in the past month, and a -30.88% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.78% for ICLR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.57% for ICLR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -39.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICLR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ICLR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ICLR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $150 based on the research report published on April 29, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ICLR reach a price target of $157. The rating they have provided for ICLR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 14th, 2025.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to ICLR, setting the target price at $165 in the report published on April 10th of the current year.

ICLR Trading at -11.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.31%, as shares sank -13.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICLR rose by +3.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $134.53. In addition, Icon Plc saw -37.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICLR starting from RONAN MARTIN MURPHY, who proposed sale 334 shares at the price of $126.90 back on May 23 ’25. After this action, RONAN MARTIN MURPHY now owns shares of Icon Plc, valued at $42,384 using the latest closing price.

EUGENE PACELLI MCCAGUE, the Officer of Icon Plc, proposed sale 334 shares at $126.90 during a trade that took place back on May 23 ’25, which means that EUGENE PACELLI MCCAGUE is holding shares at $42,384 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13 for the present operating margin

0.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Icon Plc stands at 0.09. The total capital return value is set at 0.08. Equity return is now at value 8.01, with 4.49 for asset returns.

Based on Icon Plc (ICLR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.27 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.34. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.37. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.09.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.56 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.98. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.99for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

To sum up, Icon Plc (ICLR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.