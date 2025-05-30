Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE: HII) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12x compared to its average ratio. HII has 36-month beta value of 0.28. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HII is 38.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HII on May 30, 2025 was 709.62K shares.

HII) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE: HII) has plunged by -0.85 when compared to previous closing price of 225.60, but the company has seen a 0.13% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that NEWPORT NEWS, Va., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HII (NYSE: HII) hosted members of the United Kingdom House of Commons Defence Committee at its Newport News Shipbuilding division last week.

HII’s Market Performance

HII’s stock has risen by 0.13% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.90% and a quarterly rise of 28.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.09% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.18% for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.94% for HII’s stock, with a 2.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HII stocks, with Alembic Global Advisors repeating the rating for HII by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HII in the upcoming period, according to Alembic Global Advisors is $265 based on the research report published on May 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HII reach a price target of $234. The rating they have provided for HII stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 11th, 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Hold” to HII, setting the target price at $180 in the report published on November 01st of the previous year.

HII Trading at 3.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.09%, as shares sank -2.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HII rose by +0.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $228.11. In addition, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc saw 18.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HII starting from Boykin Jennifer R., who proposed sale 1,140 shares at the price of $225.84 back on May 28 ’25. After this action, Boykin Jennifer R. now owns shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, valued at $257,459 using the latest closing price.

Holmes Stewart H., the Officer of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, proposed sale 872 shares at $229.04 during a trade that took place back on May 12 ’25, which means that Holmes Stewart H. is holding shares at $199,723 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05 for the present operating margin

0.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc stands at 0.05. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value 12.27, with 4.69 for asset returns.

Based on Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.06. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.71. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.16.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.06 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.45. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.49for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.