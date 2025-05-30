HubSpot Inc (HUBS) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HUBS is 1.72. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 11 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HUBS is 50.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.79% of that float. On May 30, 2025, HUBS’s average trading volume was 728.12K shares.

HubSpot Inc (NYSE: HUBS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.27 compared to its previous closing price of 616.92. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-29 that Buy ANET, FIVN and HUBS — three AI laggards of 2025, with Zacks Rank #2 and strong short-term upside potential.

HUBS’s Market Performance

HubSpot Inc (HUBS) has experienced a -6.92% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.62% drop in the past month, and a -18.92% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.66% for HUBS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.18% for HUBS’s stock, with a -7.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUBS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUBS stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for HUBS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HUBS in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $745 based on the research report published on May 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HUBS reach a price target of $700. The rating they have provided for HUBS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to HUBS, setting the target price at $675 in the report published on April 15th of the current year.

HUBS Trading at -2.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares sank -5.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBS fell by -6.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $636.68. In addition, HubSpot Inc saw -17.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HUBS starting from Halligan Brian, who sale 8,500 shares at the price of $645.54 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, Halligan Brian now owns 525,687 shares of HubSpot Inc, valued at $5,487,090 using the latest closing price.

Bueker Kathryn, the Chief Financial Officer of HubSpot Inc, sale 2,709 shares at $650.03 during a trade that took place back on May 19 ’25, which means that Bueker Kathryn is holding 43,464 shares at $1,760,931 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HUBS

-0.03 for the present operating margin

0.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for HubSpot Inc stands at -0.01. The total capital return value is set at -0.03. Equity return is now at value -1.34, with -0.65 for asset returns.

Based on HubSpot Inc (HUBS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.25 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.97. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.33. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -33.04.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 146.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.34. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.25for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.7. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of HubSpot Inc (HUBS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.