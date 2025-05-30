Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The 36-month beta value for HUBC is at -1.02.

The public float for HUBC is 30.26M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.86% of that float. The average trading volume for HUBC on May 30, 2025 was 294.62K shares.

HUBC) stock’s latest price update

Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ: HUBC)’s stock price has dropped by -5.28 in relation to previous closing price of 2.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-12 that TEL AVIV, Israel, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (Nasdaq: HUBC) (“HUB” or the “Company”), a developer of confidential computing cybersecurity solutions and services, today announced a series of new customer wins through its cybersecurity division, further expanding its footprint in high-risk, regulated industries including healthcare, financial services, and digital infrastructure.

HUBC’s Market Performance

Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC) has experienced a -4.51% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.51% drop in the past month, and a -57.39% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.42% for HUBC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.32% for HUBC’s stock, with a -55.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HUBC Trading at -24.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.76%, as shares sank -1.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBC fell by -4.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.60. In addition, Hub Cyber Security Ltd saw -66.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HUBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.12 for the present operating margin

0.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hub Cyber Security Ltd stands at -1.39. The total capital return value is set at 0.59.

Based on Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC), the company’s capital structure generated -1.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.52.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -22.31 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.26for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.