H&R Block Inc (HRB) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

H&R Block Inc (NYSE: HRB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.91x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.26. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HRB is 132.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.98% of that float. On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of HRB was 1.81M shares.

HRB) stock’s latest price update

H&R Block Inc (NYSE: HRB) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.10 in relation to its previous close of 56.20. However, the company has experienced a -2.32% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-08 that H&R Block’s third-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings increase 8.9% year over year.

HRB’s Market Performance

H&R Block Inc (HRB) has seen a -2.32% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.52% decline in the past month and a 6.50% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.67% for HRB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.87% for HRB’s stock, with a -1.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HRB

Barrington Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HRB reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for HRB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 10th, 2021.

Northcoast gave a rating of “Buy” to HRB, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on July 15th of the previous year.

HRB Trading at -1.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.30%, as shares sank -5.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRB fell by -2.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.50. In addition, H&R Block Inc saw 7.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HRB starting from Jones Jeffrey J II, who sale 53,810 shares at the price of $63.28 back on Apr 16 ’25. After this action, Jones Jeffrey J II now owns 844,790 shares of H&R Block Inc, valued at $3,405,097 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HRB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.22 for the present operating margin

0.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for H&R Block Inc stands at 0.15. The total capital return value is set at 0.49. Equity return is now at value 968.17, with 17.42 for asset returns.

Based on H&R Block Inc (HRB), the company’s capital structure generated 1.11 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.38. The debt to equity ratio resting at -9.95. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 10.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 963.19 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.19. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.54for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

To sum up, H&R Block Inc (HRB) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.