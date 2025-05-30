Houston American Energy Corp (HUSA) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HUSA is 0.56. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HUSA is 12.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.06% of that float. On May 30, 2025, HUSA’s average trading volume was 304.36K shares.

The stock price of Houston American Energy Corp (AMEX: HUSA) has plunged by -32.20 when compared to previous closing price of 0.71, but the company has seen a -28.58% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that HOUSTON, TX, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE American: HUSA) (“HUSA” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a reverse stock split of the Company’s common stock at a ratio of 1-for-10. The reverse stock split is intended to increase the market price per share of the Company’s common stock and help the Company satisfy the initial listing requirements of the New York Stock Exchange American (the “NYSE”) in connection with the closing of HUSA’s previously announced acquisition of Abundia Global Impact Group, LLC (“AGIG”).

HUSA’s Market Performance

Houston American Energy Corp (HUSA) has seen a -28.58% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -19.33% decline in the past month and a -57.14% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.67% for HUSA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.39% for HUSA stock, with a simple moving average of -58.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUSA

C.K. Cooper, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HUSA reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for HUSA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 04th, 2012.

HUSA Trading at -28.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.86%, as shares sank -15.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUSA fell by -28.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6348. In addition, Houston American Energy Corp saw -62.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HUSA starting from JOHN F TERWILLIGER, who proposed sale 611,654 shares at the price of $1.06 back on Mar 07 ’25. After this action, JOHN F TERWILLIGER now owns shares of Houston American Energy Corp, valued at $650,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HUSA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.99 for the present operating margin

-0.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Houston American Energy Corp stands at -22.38. The total capital return value is set at -1.4. Equity return is now at value -108.38, with -104.58 for asset returns.

Based on Houston American Energy Corp (HUSA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -58.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.43for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 61.54.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Houston American Energy Corp (HUSA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.