Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE: HLT)’s stock price has decreased by -1.00 compared to its previous closing price of 250.78. However, the company has seen a 0.61% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-29 that Hilton Worldwide (HLT) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Is It Worth Investing in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE: HLT) Right Now?

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE: HLT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for HLT is at 1.25. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HLT is 232.51M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.44% of that float. The average trading volume for HLT on May 30, 2025 was 2.49M shares.

HLT’s Market Performance

HLT stock saw an increase of 0.61% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.65% and a quarterly increase of -4.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.86% for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.34% for HLT stock, with a simple moving average of 4.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for HLT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HLT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $296 based on the research report published on May 12, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HLT reach a price target of $235. The rating they have provided for HLT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 14th, 2025.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to HLT, setting the target price at $263 in the report published on February 05th of the current year.

HLT Trading at 7.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares surge +10.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLT rose by +0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $247.41. In addition, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc saw 0.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLT starting from Silcock Christopher W, who sale 2,914 shares at the price of $269.54 back on Feb 07 ’25. After this action, Silcock Christopher W now owns 70,453 shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, valued at $785,440 using the latest closing price.

NASSETTA CHRISTOPHER J, the insider of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, sale 40,653 shares at $268.83 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07 ’25, which means that NASSETTA CHRISTOPHER J is holding 77,383 shares at $10,928,746 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.21 for the present operating margin

0.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc stands at 0.14. The total capital return value is set at 0.21.

Based on Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.58 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.18. The debt to equity ratio resting at -2.71. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.07.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.5 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.37. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.17for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.7.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.