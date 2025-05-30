Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE: HTGC) has dropped by -1.25 compared to previous close of 17.65. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-23 that I use YCharts’ Value Score and Ben Graham Formula to identify large-cap stocks offering strong value relative to profits, assets, and dividends. Eighteen of twenty-four ‘safer’ lowest-priced Dividend Dogs of the GVAS are fair-priced and ready to buy for income-focused investors. Top ten GVAS stocks are projected to deliver 17.99% to 68.74% net gains by May 2026, with average risk 29% below the market.

Is It Worth Investing in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE: HTGC) Right Now?

Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE: HTGC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HTGC is 0.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for HTGC is 171.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HTGC on May 30, 2025 was 1.53M shares.

HTGC’s Market Performance

HTGC’s stock has seen a 0.58% increase for the week, with a -3.59% drop in the past month and a -14.85% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.16% for Hercules Capital Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.77% for HTGC’s stock, with a -8.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HTGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HTGC stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for HTGC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HTGC in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $21.50 based on the research report published on December 12, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HTGC reach a price target of $17.50, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for HTGC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 16th, 2024.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to HTGC, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on November 21st of the previous year.

HTGC Trading at -2.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.23%, as shares sank -2.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTGC rose by +0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.59. In addition, Hercules Capital Inc saw -12.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HTGC starting from Theodosopoulos Nikos, who purchase 5,999 shares at the price of $17.49 back on May 08 ’25. After this action, Theodosopoulos Nikos now owns 11,960 shares of Hercules Capital Inc, valued at $104,923 using the latest closing price.

Loo Wade, the Director of Hercules Capital Inc, purchase 5,999 shares at $17.49 during a trade that took place back on May 08 ’25, which means that Loo Wade is holding 13,149 shares at $104,923 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HTGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.48 for the present operating margin

0.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hercules Capital Inc stands at -0.23. The total capital return value is set at 0.05.

Based on Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -23.54. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.73for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.1.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.