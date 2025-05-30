Herbalife Ltd (HLF) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Herbalife Ltd (NYSE: HLF)’s stock price has plunge by 2.99relation to previous closing price of 7.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 16.81% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-28 that A big move yesterday could just be the start of things for this stock on the comeback trail.

Is It Worth Investing in Herbalife Ltd (NYSE: HLF) Right Now?

Herbalife Ltd (NYSE: HLF) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 2.88x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.86. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HLF is 98.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.51% of that float. On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of HLF was 2.03M shares.

HLF’s Market Performance

HLF stock saw an increase of 16.81% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 12.02% and a quarterly increase of -4.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.22% for Herbalife Ltd (HLF). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.49% for HLF stock, with a simple moving average of 8.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLF stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for HLF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HLF in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $14 based on the research report published on March 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HLF reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for HLF stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 01st, 2024.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Neutral” to HLF, setting the target price at $13.50 in the report published on September 14th of the previous year.

HLF Trading at 8.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.64%, as shares surge +10.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLF rose by +16.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.04. In addition, Herbalife Ltd saw 18.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLF starting from Mendoza Juan Miguel, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $6.75 back on May 22 ’25. After this action, Mendoza Juan Miguel now owns 166,857 shares of Herbalife Ltd, valued at $33,750 using the latest closing price.

Mendoza Juan Miguel, the Director of Herbalife Ltd, purchase 5,000 shares at $6.73 during a trade that took place back on May 02 ’25, which means that Mendoza Juan Miguel is holding 140,000 shares at $33,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09 for the present operating margin

0.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Herbalife Ltd stands at 0.06. The total capital return value is set at 0.29.

Based on Herbalife Ltd (HLF), the company’s capital structure generated 1.44 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at -3.26. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.94.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 509.1 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.7. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 54.94for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

To sum up, Herbalife Ltd (HLF) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.