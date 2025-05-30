Healthy Choice Wellness Corp (HCWC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Healthy Choice Wellness Corp (AMEX: HCWC)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.88 in comparison to its previous close of 0.38, however, the company has experienced a 14.24% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-12 that – First Quarter Record Sales of $20.3 Million, Up 27%, over Q1 2024 -First Quarter Record Gross Profit of $7.9 Million, Up 30%, over Q1 2024 – First Quarter Positive Adjusted EBITDA HOLLYWOOD, FL, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Healthy Choice Wellness Corp. (NYSE-AM: HCWC) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. First Quarter 2025 Results Highlights: Net sales from operations for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, amounted to a record $20.3 million, compared to $15.9 million, an approximate $4.4 million and 27% increase versus the same period in 2024.

Is It Worth Investing in Healthy Choice Wellness Corp (AMEX: HCWC) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average trading volume of HCWC on May 30, 2025 was 336.11K shares.

HCWC’s Market Performance

HCWC stock saw a decrease of 14.24% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.26% and a quarterly a decrease of -28.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.34% for Healthy Choice Wellness Corp (HCWC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.37% for HCWC’s stock, with a -64.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HCWC Trading at -5.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCWC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares sank -13.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCWC rose by +14.24%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3973. In addition, Healthy Choice Wellness Corp saw -64.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HCWC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02 for the present operating margin

0.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Healthy Choice Wellness Corp stands at -0.06. The total capital return value is set at -0.08.

Based on Healthy Choice Wellness Corp (HCWC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.88 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.04. The debt to equity ratio resting at 7.06. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 23.72.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -0.41 million with net debt to EBITDA at -22.88. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 156.51for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.16.

Conclusion

In summary, Healthy Choice Wellness Corp (HCWC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.