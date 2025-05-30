HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) has seen a -0.83% decrease in the past week, with a 11.18% gain in the past month, and a 17.98% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.51% for HCA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.59% for HCA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.56% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) Right Now?

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for HCA is at 1.50. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for HCA is 170.53M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.95% of that float. The average trading volume for HCA on May 30, 2025 was 1.59M shares.

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA)’s stock price has soared by 0.06 in relation to previous closing price of 378.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. finbold.com reported 2025-05-23 that J.P. Morgan research suggests the probability of a U.S. recession in 2025 is dropping below 50% from its 60% peak, now that the Trump administration is pulling punches on some of its more aggressive tariff policies, allowing the S&P 500 to rebound after dipping into correction territory back in March. However, the risk is still high.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCA

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HCA reach a price target of $336. The rating they have provided for HCA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 15th, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to HCA, setting the target price at $380 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

HCA Trading at 8.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.31%, as shares surge +9.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCA fell by -0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $369.07. In addition, HCA Healthcare Inc saw 26.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCA starting from Foster Jon M, who sale 15,698 shares at the price of $369.32 back on May 13 ’25. After this action, Foster Jon M now owns 12,646 shares of HCA Healthcare Inc, valued at $5,797,661 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15 for the present operating margin

0.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for HCA Healthcare Inc stands at 0.08. The total capital return value is set at 0.23.

Based on HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at -13.2. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.17.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 13.9 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.23. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.46for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.2. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.