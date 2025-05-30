Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc (HE) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.65. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HE is 172.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.74% of that float. On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of HE was 2.19M shares.

HE) stock’s latest price update

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc (NYSE: HE) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.02 compared to its previous closing price of 10.76. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-15 that Infrastructure stocks are my favorite place to invest. However, there is a dark side to investing in infrastructure stocks. I share what this dark side is and how to position your infrastructure portfolio for long-term outperformance.

HE’s Market Performance

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc (HE) has experienced a 2.64% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.52% rise in the past month, and a 1.49% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.92% for HE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.87% for HE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HE stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for HE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HE in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $14 based on the research report published on March 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HE reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for HE stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on February 07th, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to HE, setting the target price at $11.50 in the report published on December 03rd of the previous year.

HE Trading at 3.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares surge +3.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HE rose by +2.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.57. In addition, Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc saw 11.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.56 for the present operating margin

-0.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc stands at -0.47. The total capital return value is set at -0.24. Equity return is now at value -67.93, with -10.45 for asset returns.

Based on Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc (HE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.4 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.43. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.65. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -13.84.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -1.39 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.25. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.91for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc (HE) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.