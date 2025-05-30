Hartford Insurance Group Inc.(The) (HIG) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Hartford Insurance Group Inc.(The) (NYSE: HIG) has jumped by 0.80 compared to previous close of 129.22. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-06 that HARTFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Hartford has committed $2 million to a multi-year initiative that supports small businesses and fosters economic and community vibrancy. The funds will expand the company’s Small Business Accelerator Grant Program with Main Street America, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening communities through the economic development of historic downtowns and commercial districts. The Hartford, which insures more than 1 million small businesses, w.

Is It Worth Investing in Hartford Insurance Group Inc.(The) (NYSE: HIG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hartford Insurance Group Inc.(The) (NYSE: HIG) is above average at 12.98x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.70.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HIG is 283.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.23% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HIG on May 30, 2025 was 1.66M shares.

HIG’s Market Performance

HIG’s stock has seen a 0.49% increase for the week, with a 6.57% rise in the past month and a 10.88% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.21% for Hartford Insurance Group Inc.(The) The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.47% for HIG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIG stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for HIG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HIG in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $135 based on the research report published on January 06, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HIG reach a price target of $121, previously predicting the price at $113. The rating they have provided for HIG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 04th, 2024.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to HIG, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on September 05th of the previous year.

HIG Trading at 6.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.26%, as shares surge +6.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIG rose by +0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $128.37. In addition, Hartford Insurance Group Inc.(The) saw 19.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIG starting from TOOKER ADIN M, who sale 21,903 shares at the price of $128.61 back on May 15 ’25. After this action, TOOKER ADIN M now owns 31,721 shares of Hartford Insurance Group Inc.(The), valued at $2,816,979 using the latest closing price.

Swift Christopher, the Chairman and CEO of Hartford Insurance Group Inc.(The), sale 98,160 shares at $130.84 during a trade that took place back on May 16 ’25, which means that Swift Christopher is holding 211,082 shares at $12,843,513 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14 for the present operating margin

0.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hartford Insurance Group Inc.(The) stands at 0.11. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value 18.49, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Based on Hartford Insurance Group Inc.(The) (HIG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.21 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.33. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.26. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 19.23.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 4.05 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.09. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.19for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.31.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hartford Insurance Group Inc.(The) (HIG) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.