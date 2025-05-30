Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (HRMY) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HRMY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HRMY is 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for HRMY is 43.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HRMY on May 30, 2025 was 711.33K shares.

HRMY’s Market Performance

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (HRMY) has experienced a -1.30% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 15.66% rise in the past month, and a 3.97% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.69% for HRMY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.28% for HRMY stock, with a simple moving average of -1.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HRMY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HRMY stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for HRMY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HRMY in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $55 based on the research report published on February 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HRMY reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for HRMY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 17th, 2024.

HRMY Trading at 6.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.86%, as shares surge +15.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRMY fell by -1.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.62. In addition, Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc saw -1.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HRMY starting from JEFFREY G DIERKS, who proposed sale 9,844 shares at the price of $35.56 back on May 19 ’25. After this action, JEFFREY G DIERKS now owns shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc, valued at $350,083 using the latest closing price.

JEFFREY G DIERKS, the Former Officer of Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc, proposed sale 2,292 shares at $35.09 during a trade that took place back on May 16 ’25, which means that JEFFREY G DIERKS is holding shares at $80,427 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HRMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.26 for the present operating margin

0.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc stands at 0.21. The total capital return value is set at 0.22. Equity return is now at value 24.71, with 16.05 for asset returns.

Based on Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (HRMY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 12.72. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 21.37.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 233.41 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.03for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (HRMY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.