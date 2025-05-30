Hafnia Ltd (HAFN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Hafnia Ltd (NYSE: HAFN) has jumped by 0.20 compared to previous close of 5.04. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-23 that SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perry Van Echtelt, Chief Financial Officer of Hafnia Limited (“Hafnia”, the “Company”, OSE ticker code: “HAFNI”, NYSE ticker code: “HAFN”), has on 23 May 2025 sold 100,000 shares in Hafnia at an average price of NOK 52.3287 per share on Oslo Børs. For more information see the attached mandatory notification of trade. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Se.

Is It Worth Investing in Hafnia Ltd (NYSE: HAFN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hafnia Ltd (NYSE: HAFN) is 4.20x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HAFN is 262.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.34% of that float. On May 30, 2025, HAFN’s average trading volume was 2.06M shares.

HAFN’s Market Performance

HAFN stock saw an increase of -5.78% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.78% and a quarterly increase of 19.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.90% for Hafnia Ltd (HAFN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.07% for HAFN’s stock, with a -10.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAFN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAFN stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for HAFN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HAFN in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $10 based on the research report published on April 12, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

HAFN Trading at 9.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAFN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares surge +8.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAFN fell by -5.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.10. In addition, Hafnia Ltd saw -9.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HAFN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.28 for the present operating margin

0.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hafnia Ltd stands at 0.27. The total capital return value is set at 0.26. Equity return is now at value 26.66, with 16.27 for asset returns.

Based on Hafnia Ltd (HAFN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.33 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.9. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.5. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 13.33.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 992.32 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.9. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.32for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Hafnia Ltd (HAFN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.